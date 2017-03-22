A New Form of Stem-Cell Engineering Raises Ethical Questions - The New York Times

Biologists at Harvard Medical School have announced the ability to create synthetic embryos from stem cells instead of fertilization, in effect making synthetic people. These "sheefs", for “synthetic human entities with embryolike features”, present ethical considerations, while possibly avoiding legal restrictions on human experimentation. Framed as "human structures", sheefs may be grown to maturity and provide tissue for experimentation and organs for transplant. Or they may be altered to have non-human traits. I mean, "structures".