'Britain's Atlantis' found at bottom of North sea - a huge undersea world swallowed by the sea in 7000BC ...

Seeded on Sat Oct 1, 2016 9:31 PM
Seeded on Sat Oct 1, 2016 9:31 PM
Part of an ancient land mass linking England to Europe over 7,500 years ago has been identified at the bottom of the North Sea.  "Some historians believe that this area could have been home to thousands of people and was most likely once the heartland of Europe." Researchers are searching for artifacts showing the population and culture of the area, called Doggerland.

