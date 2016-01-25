The two created videos condemning Planned Parenthood so that the organization would be investigated and indicted. Instead, their efforts cleared Planned Parenthood of wrongdoing. The videographers themselves ended up getting investigated and indicted, for falsifying and altering government evidence.
2 Abortion Foes Behind Planned Parenthood Videos Are Indicted - The New York Times
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jan 25, 2016 3:35 PM
