Newsvine

Coyoty

 

About Articles: 2 Seeds: 118 Comments: 61 Since: Feb 2009

2 Abortion Foes Behind Planned Parenthood Videos Are Indicted - The New York Times

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Coyoty View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Mon Jan 25, 2016 3:35 PM
Discuss:

The two created videos condemning Planned Parenthood so that the organization would be investigated and indicted.  Instead, their efforts cleared Planned Parenthood of wrongdoing.  The videographers themselves ended up getting investigated and indicted, for falsifying and altering government evidence.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor