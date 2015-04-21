Chimpanzees Take a Huge Step Toward (Some) Human Rights | WIRED

A New York judge has declared that the writ of habeas corpus applies to chimpanzees, making them the first nonhumans to have a person's rights, or at least one of them. In a case brought by the Nonhuman Rights Project, Justice Barbara Jaffe ruled that if Stony Brook University could not justify the captivity of two chimps, Hercules and Leo, they must be released to a more humane and natural setting at the Save the Chimps preserve in Florida.